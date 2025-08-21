Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 158

On Ep. 158 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil discuss expectations around Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., plus UW's defensive stars, the Huskies' approach to nonconference scheduling and a story out of Tacoma, Wash., involving NIL deals for a high-school player committed to Washington, and another the Huskies are pursuing.

