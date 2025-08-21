On Montlake

Say Who, Say Pod
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 158
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 158

Christian and Danny discuss Demond Williams Jr., UW's defense, high-school NIL and more.
Christian Caple
Aug 21, 2025
On Ep. 158 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil discuss expectations around Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., plus UW's defensive stars, the Huskies' approach to nonconference scheduling and a story out of Tacoma, Wash., involving NIL deals for a high-school player committed to Washington, and another the Huskies are pursuing.

If you aren’t picky about your podcast platform, do us a favor and listen to the show on YouTube (pasted above). It will help our metrics and reach, and will help grow the On Montlake channel. Don’t forget to subscribe to the channel, while you’re at it.

