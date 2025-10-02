Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 164

On Ep. 164 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil react to the Washington Huskies’ 24-6 loss to No. 1 Ohio State over the weekend. Do they think UW fans should feel better or worse about how the rest of the season will play out? They discuss injuries to Zach Durfee and Carver Willis, assess Demond Williams Jr.’s performance and look ahead to Saturday’s game at Maryland.

