Say Who, Say Pod
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 164
Christian and Danny react to Ohio State, and look ahead to Maryland.
Christian Caple
Oct 02, 2025
On Ep. 164 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil react to the Washington Huskies’ 24-6 loss to No. 1 Ohio State over the weekend. Do they think UW fans should feel better or worse about how the rest of the season will play out? They discuss injuries to Zach Durfee and Carver Willis, assess Demond Williams Jr.’s performance and look ahead to Saturday’s game at Maryland.

