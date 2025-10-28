On Montlake

Say Who, Say Pod
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 168
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 168

Christian and Danny react to Washington's win over Illinois, and talk coaching carousel.
Christian Caple
Oct 28, 2025
In Ep. 168 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny discuss Washington’s 42-25 win over Illinois, including Demond Williams Jr.’s strong bounceback performance, Dezmen Roebuck’s continued progression and the Huskies keeping their faint CFP hopes alive. They also get into the coaching carousel, and why Washington should do everything it can to not be part of it.

