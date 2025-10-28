Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 168

In Ep. 168 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny discuss Washington’s 42-25 win over Illinois, including Demond Williams Jr.’s strong bounceback performance, Dezmen Roebuck’s continued progression and the Huskies keeping their faint CFP hopes alive. They also get into the coaching carousel, and why Washington should do everything it can to not be part of it.

