On Montlake

Greg Yeakel
Mar 1, 2024

Anxious for the new season and the Big 10 competition to commence.

GO DAWGS

Tim Larson
Mar 1, 2024

For unknown reasons, I love depth chart stories. Two thoughts: Voi Tunuufi, though small, should play inside. He's very quick, but lacks the lateral movement an edge rusher needs. He's a straight-line mover. And Kamren Fabiculanan, who appears to be an instinctive playmaker, lacks speed. On one play last season, he and Carson Bruener were chasing a guy down the sideline. Bruener started behind Fabiculanan, passed him, and made the tackle. Bruener is really fast, but I wouldn't expect a linebacker to run past a DB.

