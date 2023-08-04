On Montlake

User's avatar
0Bike J's avatar
0Bike J
Aug 4, 2023

You said it well.

Nebraska has never been Nebraska since joining the BIG, I hope UW fares better.

I really hope that Stanford and CAL are added and there is a regular 6 team division that UW has 5 games against each year, that would be ideal.

Westhill Mustangs's avatar
Westhill Mustangs
Aug 4, 2023

Fantastic column CC ... Doubt anyone, anywhere will write a better eulogy for the Pac-12.

(Maybe I'll copy and paste it in the comments section of the Athletic to let 'em know what they're missing 😉)

I'm 100% amped to see what we do in the B1G with a gifted coach and (hopefully) an upper campus and athletic director fully committed to being successful in football and basketball.

The hidden gift in moving to the Big Ten is that the same West Coast presidents with their "one foot in, one foot out" attitude toward big-time athletics will NOT be the ones calling the shots in the Big Ten. Very thankful for that change.

