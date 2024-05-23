On Montlake

Discussion about this post

Kevin
May 24, 2024

Hopefully Hatchet and Memelaar are ready to go come Fall. If the experienced OL had not transferred out I would have felt a bit more bullish about the upcoming season, but with this much turnover and inexperience that will be stepping in, it's hard to imagine anything better than 7-5. But, there is a long time between now and the start of conference play so hopefully they can duct tape this thing together before then.

Tuengel
May 23, 2024

Looks to me like you had this prediction on lock down. It's really hard to tell if any of the transfers are going to be more than average. There is some good potential coming in, but until they spend time together and against solid competition, we're going to be doing a lot of guessing. The two lines could be decent, but they could also be ineffective. I have no idea if we can stop a pass rush (edge or stunt/twist), and I'm skeptical about left tackle right now. Hopefully they gel. At least more than half the position groups seem solid. We've fallen behind two of our 4 new B1G members, but I would bet things will improve over the next two years based on how aggressive this crew seems to be on the recruiting trail.

