Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 124
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 124

Christian and Danny discuss UW-Indiana, wonder about USC, talk about o-line roster building and more.
Christian Caple
Oct 31, 2024
A podcast about all things University of Washington football. Hosted by Christian Caple, proprietor and writer at On Montlake, and Danny O'Neil, a freelance journalist and longtime newspaper reporter and radio host based in New York (and a Huskies season-ticket holder).
Christian Caple
