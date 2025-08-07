Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 156

On Ep. 156 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny want to know why Arizona's new coaching staff didn't recruit Dezmen Roebuck, one of several freshmen who look like they'll get a chance to play for the Washington Huskies this season. They also discuss freshman safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, and how Jedd Fisch's approach to playing freshmen might differ from previous UW coaches.

