On Montlake

Tim Larson
Dec 15, 2023

I'd love it if McMillan came back. During all those games he missed, I kind of forgot how good he was. His talent really popped against Oregon. A special player.

Jerry
Dec 15, 2023

Anyone who ever blamed DMo on 2021 can suck it. He's a great Husky. Can see the difference with him and Murphy. One wants to help his team win a championship and one just wants to see what's better out there.

I think JMac had enough on tape to get drafted fairly hight but who knew what his draft grade will be. I think Dillon would need 1 more year. I think same for Roger and Muhamned. What about Cam Davis.. does he have another year? Asa too so be interesting to see.

