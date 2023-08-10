On Montlake

Powell
Aug 10, 2023

@Christian - maybe I should save this question for a mailbag, but I’ll post it here anyway so I remember:

Grubb will be a head coach at some point (hopefully a few more years down the road 😀), and this seems an inevitable eventuality; who do you thing DeBoer is grooming on this staff to be the front runner to be the next OC whenever that day comes (....way out in the future, of course 😜)

James R
Aug 11, 2023

I've watched the 2022 games a number of times, and I'm nearly done with my final time through before 2023 launches. It wouldn't surprise me if this year's offense is better, and you almost say that with a gasp. But as good as they were last year, there are a number of ways that they can be better - and maybe in some ways that they're not talking about right now.

Last year's squad was 90th in the country in number of penalties. We don't remember them as acutely - even though they often came at bad moments - because the offense was so good it often overcame them. But if you reviewed the year and paid close attention, some of the games would not have been as close without the penalties and even the two losses might have gone a different way (there were a LOT of mistakes in those games).

We talk about the injuries and youth on defense and hope this year will a lot different. As important IMO is that we need this year's team to have a complete reversal in their ability to simply tackle. This is about commitment as much as anything.

We also need to master short yardage. We got better, but we should be awesome with this offense.

Summary: There is still plenty of room to get better. And that's a great thing.

