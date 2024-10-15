Subscribe
Submit questions here for the Montlake Mailbag
The bye week is a good time for some Q-and-A.
15 hrs ago
•
Christian Caple
5
Montlake Monday: Jedd Fisch on Big Ten style, revenue sharing and more
Oh, and another 9 a.m. PT kickoff.
Oct 15
•
Christian Caple
33
The Day After: 21 more thoughts on Washington's loss at Iowa
A tough day in the trenches.
Oct 13
•
Christian Caple
45
In Iowa City, Washington beaten black and gold by physical Hawkeyes
Iowa 40, Washington 16.
Oct 12
•
Christian Caple
47
Big Ten picks: Ohio State vs. Oregon highlights a seven-game slate
And I'm trying to recover from a poor showing last week.
Oct 10
•
Christian Caple
34
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 122
Listen now | Christian and Danny put the Michigan game in perspective and look ahead to Iowa, and Danny shares his amusement at Alabama's current…
Oct 10
•
Christian Caple
13
Washington at midseason: The good, the bad and what to expect next
How have the 2024 Huskies navigated the front half of their schedule?
Oct 9
•
Christian Caple
48
Montlake Monday: To consult on kicking, Jedd Fisch called on an NFL connection
Gary Zauner spent a few days in Seattle last week. Plus: notes on Sebastian Valdez and Zach Durfee.
Oct 8
•
Christian Caple
59
The Day After: 24 thoughts on Washington's 27-17 win over Michigan
The Huskies avenged a loss and capitalized on an opportunity.
Oct 6
•
Christian Caple
84
Washington-Michigan wasn't a rematch, but it sure felt like revenge
The Huskies beat the No. 10 Wolverines, 27-17, and celebrated accordingly.
Oct 6
•
Christian Caple
108
Finally a 'Legend,' Billy Joe Hobert is proof that time heals
It all feels so quaint now, doesn't it?
Oct 5
•
Christian Caple
64
Big Ten picks: Washington-Michigan one of six games featuring a ranked team
The Huskies are favored against the defending national champs.
Oct 4
•
Christian Caple
31
