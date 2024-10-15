On Montlake

The bye week is a good time for some Q-and-A.
  
Christian Caple
38
Montlake Monday: Jedd Fisch on Big Ten style, revenue sharing and more
Oh, and another 9 a.m. PT kickoff.
  
Christian Caple
13
The Day After: 21 more thoughts on Washington's loss at Iowa
A tough day in the trenches.
  
Christian Caple
30
In Iowa City, Washington beaten black and gold by physical Hawkeyes
Iowa 40, Washington 16.
  
Christian Caple
26
Big Ten picks: Ohio State vs. Oregon highlights a seven-game slate
And I'm trying to recover from a poor showing last week.
  
Christian Caple
9
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 122
Listen now | Christian and Danny put the Michigan game in perspective and look ahead to Iowa, and Danny shares his amusement at Alabama's current…
  
Christian Caple
1
1:11:59
Washington at midseason: The good, the bad and what to expect next
How have the 2024 Huskies navigated the front half of their schedule?
  
Christian Caple
18
Montlake Monday: To consult on kicking, Jedd Fisch called on an NFL connection
Gary Zauner spent a few days in Seattle last week. Plus: notes on Sebastian Valdez and Zach Durfee.
  
Christian Caple
22
The Day After: 24 thoughts on Washington's 27-17 win over Michigan
The Huskies avenged a loss and capitalized on an opportunity.
  
Christian Caple
21
Washington-Michigan wasn't a rematch, but it sure felt like revenge
The Huskies beat the No. 10 Wolverines, 27-17, and celebrated accordingly.
  
Christian Caple
49
Finally a 'Legend,' Billy Joe Hobert is proof that time heals
It all feels so quaint now, doesn't it?
  
Christian Caple
26
Big Ten picks: Washington-Michigan one of six games featuring a ranked team
The Huskies are favored against the defending national champs.
  
Christian Caple
9
