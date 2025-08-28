Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 159

On Ep. 159 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil go game by game through the Washington Huskies' 2025 football schedule, making their predictions for each game. They also put together a preseason ranking of the old Pac-12 teams, and make their picks for each Power 4 conference champion, national champion and the Heisman Trophy — and for which team they think will be “this year's Indiana.”

