Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 160

On Ep. 160 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil discuss the positives and negatives of the Washington Huskies' 38-21 victory over Colorado State, including the play of Demond Williams Jr. and UW's defense. They also discuss what's going on with Kalen DeBoer at Alabama, including the nature of certain phone calls made to a certain SEC-based radio host. And they finish by continuing their weekly Pac-12 (yes, Pac-12) Power Ranking.

