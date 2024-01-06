On Montlake

Brendan Gramer
Jan 6, 2024

Thanks for stepping up the details in your continuing coverage at this time when our interest and attention is high just before the Natty.

Johnny
Jan 7, 2024

I would be curious to hear why Newton and Adams rarely play. I know Newton has had the multiple knee surgeries, but I would think if he was incapable of competing at this level anymore that they would have medically retired him. Adams seemed to finally get healthy and break through early in the season, and DeBoer had some nice things to say about him. Then he disappeared again.

